Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.44. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 47,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$23.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.