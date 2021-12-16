Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.44. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 47,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$23.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

