Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) will post sales of $13.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.98 million to $13.53 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year sales of $51.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.43 million to $51.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.33 million, with estimates ranging from $60.31 million to $63.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of UTRS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. 160,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,472. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Clapper bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

