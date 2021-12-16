Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MCURF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Mind Cure Health has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile
