Mimecast’s (MIME) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Securities

Truist Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,327 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.