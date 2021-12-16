Michael P. Goldrick Sells 5,000 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

