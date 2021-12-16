Michael J. Scheske Sells 6,972 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IR opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

