Michael J. Scheske Sells 6,972 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of IR opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
