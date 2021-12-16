Michael A. Smith Acquires 10,000 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,086. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

