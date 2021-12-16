Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Down 56.4% in November

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MXE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $953,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% during the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

