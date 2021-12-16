Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,567.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,495.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,469.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

