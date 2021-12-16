Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

