Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 50.4% in November

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MTR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

