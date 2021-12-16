Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $206,000 Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

