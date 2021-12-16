Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 819 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 21,898 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 69,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,409,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $199,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

