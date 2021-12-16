Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

MRK stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

