Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.12% from the company’s current price.

Medicine Man Technologies stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.