Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.93. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 6,155 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth about $74,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter worth about $189,000.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.