Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 150 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 158.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,626. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

