Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,246,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,114. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.