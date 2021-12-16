Mcdonald Partners LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $265.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,403. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $265.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

