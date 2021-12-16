Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 94,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,866. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.