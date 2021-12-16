Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.88. 3,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,892. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

