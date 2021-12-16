Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.65. 35,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.