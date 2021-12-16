Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 750 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.34. 53,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

