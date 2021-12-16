Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the November 15th total of 1,958,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 52,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,058. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.