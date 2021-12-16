MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Down 8.1%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.99 and last traded at $68.14. 10,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 565,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -458.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

