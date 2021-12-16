Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

NYSE MAS opened at $69.30 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

