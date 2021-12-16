Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.25

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and traded as high as $92.75. Marubeni shares last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 994 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARUY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marubeni Co. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

