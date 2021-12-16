Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $9,546,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $14,038,000.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.