Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $327,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $257.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average is $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

