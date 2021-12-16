Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 455 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $176.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

