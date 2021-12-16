Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.72. 21,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,236. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

