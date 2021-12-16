Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.49 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $46.49 million and $12.87 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.43 or 0.08181178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,862.96 or 0.99703981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

