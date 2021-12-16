MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MKTW traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 471,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,234. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

