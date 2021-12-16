Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Update

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MN. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 25.5% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after buying an additional 540,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 39.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 255.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 158,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 3.02.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.54 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 16.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

