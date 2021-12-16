Manna (MANNA) Trading 134.3% Higher This Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 179.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Manna has traded up 134.3% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $1,162.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.79 or 0.99402892 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 20,740.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.41 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,227,710 coins and its circulating supply is 661,249,534 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.