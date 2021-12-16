Manchester Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,864.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,897.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,763.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total value of $39,433,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,969 shares of company stock valued at $516,920,221. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

