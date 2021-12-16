Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the November 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MLAC remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 807.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 7.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

