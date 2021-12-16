Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 21,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 82,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPA. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 113,034 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

