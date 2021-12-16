Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 170,991 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

