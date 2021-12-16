Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

