Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

