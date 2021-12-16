MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.74

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 396151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after buying an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.