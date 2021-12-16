Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in November

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the November 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel stock remained flat at $$0.37 during trading on Wednesday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile
