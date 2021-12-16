Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s current price.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.36.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

