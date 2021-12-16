Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Up 180.2% in November

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LFT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,453. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFT. B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

