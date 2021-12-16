Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Up 180.2% in November

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LFT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,453. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.
