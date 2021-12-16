Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Position Lifted by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 164,451 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 132,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,883 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 84,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,575,458. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

