Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.26. 104,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,960. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

