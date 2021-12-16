Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $81.31, but opened at $73.01. Lovesac shares last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 1,939 shares.

Specifically, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 475,344 shares of company stock worth $37,862,746. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

