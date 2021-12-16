Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $81.31, but opened at $73.01. Lovesac shares last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 1,939 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,344 shares of company stock worth $37,862,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $46,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.