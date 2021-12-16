Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $81.31, but opened at $73.01. Lovesac shares last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 1,939 shares.

Specifically, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,344 shares of company stock valued at $37,862,746. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lovesac by 217.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 271.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

